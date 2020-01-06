Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus | Hands-On at CES 2020

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 03:39s - Published < > Embed
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus | Hands-On at CES 2020

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus | Hands-On at CES 2020

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus is a 13.3-inch laptop with a 10.8-inch e-ink display on its lid for notifications or to take notes.

It's a good idea, but the execution needs work.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus adds a secondary E Ink display to help you focus

Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus is a 13-inch notebook with an additional 10-inch E Ink display on the outside...
PC World - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 | Hand-On at CES 2020 [Video]Lenovo ThinkPad X1 | Hand-On at CES 2020

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Fold looks like a Moleskin folio, but it's actually a folding PC that can unfold into a 13-inch tablet or be used as a tiny laptop.

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 03:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.