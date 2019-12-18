Global  

House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution

On Jan.

5, Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed to House Democrats that a War Powers Resolution would soon be introduced and voted on.

.

According to Pelosi, the objection of the resolution is to “limit the President’s military actions regarding Iran.” .

It reasserts Congress’s long-established oversight responsibilities by mandating that if no further Congressional action is taken, the Administration’s military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days, Nancy Pelosi, via CBS News.

Pelosi’s decision reflects the Democrat’s criticism of Donald Trump’s recent ordered assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Democrats believe Trump did not properly notify or consult Congress before ordering the attack.

.

This action endangered our servicemembers, diplomats and others by risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran.

, Nancy Pelosi, via CBS News.

The House Resolution will reportedly be led by Congresswoman Elissa Sotkin, a former CIA and Department of Defense analyst.
