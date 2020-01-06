Global  

George Lopez Says 'Bounty' Comment About Trump Was 'Joke'

George Lopez Says 'Bounty' Comment About Trump Was 'Joke'George Lopez faced criticism over a comment.
George Lopez says comment about killing Trump for Iran was a 'joke' after online backlash

Comedian George Lopez is catching backlash after commenting on an Instagram post in which he joked...
FOXNews.com - Published

Could George Lopez Really Be Arrested for Comment About Bounty on Trump’s Head?

Mediaite - Published


