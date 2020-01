President: U.S. will strike back if Iran retaliates

IMPLICATIONS AFTER THE U-SDRONE ATTACK THAT KILLED IRAN'STOP MILITARY LEADER.IRAN NOW SAYS IT WILL NO LONGERABIDE BY THE 2015 NUCLEAR DEAL.AND LAWMAKERS IN IRAQ HAVETAKEN A SYMBOLIC VOTE AGAINSTTHE UNITED STATES.A-B-C'S KARINA MITCHELL HAS THELATEST FROM NEW YORKOVERNIGHT, PRESIDENT TRUMPDOUBLING DOWN ON STRIKINGCULTURAL SITES IN IRAN -AS TENSIONS ESCALATE IN THEMIDDLE EAST..

AFTER THEKILLING OF IRAN'S TOP MILITARYCOMMANDER.TRUMP SAID THE U.S. WILL STRIKEBACK IF IRAN RETALIATES --CITING 52 POSSIBLE TARGETSIDENTIFIED INIRAN... SOME OF THEM CULTURALSITES.THAT COMMENT DREW CRITICISM..BECAUSE TARGETINGCULTURAL SITES COULD BECONSIDERED A WAR CRIMEUNDER INTERNATIONAL AGREEMENTS.SOTGEORGE: "AS YOU KNOW THE GENOVACONVENTIONOUTLAWS ATTACKS ON CULTURALOBJECTS ANDPLACES OF WORSHIP?.POMPEO: "WE'LL BEHAVE INSIDE THESYSTEM WE ALWAYS HAVE ANDALWAYS WILL."NATS LAWMAKERS CHANTINGIN IRAN?

ALL 290 MEMBERS OF THATCOUNTRY'S PARLIAMENTCHANTED "DEATH TO AMERICA."AND THE GENERAL WHO IS REPLACINGSOLEIMANI ISVOWING TO QUOTE: "TAKEREVENGE"... AS THE COUNTRYANNOUNCES IT WILL NO LONGERABIDE BY THE URANIUMENRICHMENT LIMITS IN THE 2015NUCLEAR DEAL....THE BACK-AND-FORTH THREATS COMEAFTER PRESIDENT TRUMPORDERED THE STRIKE ON QASSEMSOLEIMANI NEARTHE BAGHDAD AIRPORT LAST WEEK.U-S OFFICIALS CLAIM THEY HADINTELLIGENCE THAT HE WASGOING TO CARRY OUT ACTS THATWOULD COST AMERICAN LIVES.GEN.

PETRAEUS SOT:"IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATETHE SIGNIFICANCE OF THE ATTACKTHAT TAKES OUT SOLEIMANI."IN RESPONSE?

IRAQ'S PARLIAMENT- IN A NON-BINDINGDECISION?.

HAS VOTED TO EXPELU-S TROOPS FROM THE COUNTRY.BACK HERE AT HOME..

DEMOCRATSARE CRITICIZING THEPRESIDENT AFTER HE APPEARED TODECLARE HIS TWEETS WOULD....SERVE AS NOTIFICATION TO THEUNITED STATESCONGRESS THAT SHOULD IRAN STRIKEANY U.S. PERSON ORTARGET, THE UNITED STATES WILLQUICKLY AND FULLY STRIKEBACK,BENNET SOT"YOU KNOW, I HATE TO SAY THIS,BUT I THINK IT'S PRESIDENT TRUMPRAISING HIS MIDDLE FINGER AT THECONGRESS."ON CAM TAGHERE AT HOME THERE IS NOSPECIFIC THREAT, BUT OFFICIALSWARN IRAN DOES HAVE POTENTIALASSETS INSIDE THE U.S - AS WELLAS CYBER WARFARE CAPABILITIES.KM ABC NEWS NY