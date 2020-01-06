Global  

Little Caesars Makes a Deal With DoorDash

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc.
Little Caesars strikes a deal with DoorDash that will give its customers that option of pizza delivery after 60 years of being known solely as a pickup and sitdown restaurant.
David Scrivano, president and CEO of Little Caesars, told Cheddar that it's bringing its pizza to customers' doors in 2020, rolling out nationwide delivery in the U.S. and Canada on Monday.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:28Published

