Golden Globes Host Ricky Gervais Leaves Many Cringing After His Monologue

Golden Globes Host Ricky Gervais Leaves Many Cringing After His MonologueTamron Hall recaps Hollywood’s star-studded night at the 2020 Golden Globes.
Ricky Gervais Roasts Globes Audience One Last Time Before Signing Off: ‘Get Drunk, Take Your Drugs’

After a rollicking monologue which was the talk of social media, Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais got...
Mediaite - Published

Ricky Gervais takes jibe at Felicity Huffman, Jeffrey Epstein in epic Golden Globes monologue

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): English stand-up comedian and host of Sunday's 77th Golden Globe...
Sify - Published


LilyLegras

Aurelly RT @THR: “If you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God and f— off.” Host @rickygervais calls for no politic… 4 seconds ago

babypingkates

David RT @DavidJHarrisJr: I am not a fan of Hollywood Awards shows, but I could watch this a hundred times! https://t.co/DInptOEIw1 9 seconds ago

DavidSnodderly

David Snodderly RT @LorraineAli: The #GoldenGlobes mood was already sober thanks to an impeachment, threat of war with Iran and Australian bush fires. The… 10 seconds ago

3rdHourTODAY

3rd Hour of TODAY Ricky Gervais reveals the one joke he regrets: His 2011 Golden Globes dig at Tim Allen https://t.co/7bFzCHOYtB 14 seconds ago

CivisDiestra

⛪️🇵🇪🇪🇸🇺🇸⛪️Diestra RT @GoldDerby: Golden Globes viewers want Ricky Gervais to host ‘every year’ — He was ‘amazing!’ [POLL RESULTS] https://t.co/JHJF6Bdozl htt… 14 seconds ago

DontDregMeBro

D'Plorbl DREGs @Slate More Coincidences, obviously https://t.co/Z8FNE7ZM8G https://t.co/vKMxQi1e6l https://t.co/lWSQFBrDn1 14 seconds ago

lozano_marylou

@marylou_lozano RT @OhioRural: This can't be tweeted enough Golden Globe Awards host Ricky Gervais tears into Hollywood elite, Disney, Amazon, Apple http… 21 seconds ago

MarcLajambe

Marc Lajambe RT @CNN: No one was off limits to host Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes. The comedian said that since this would be his final time hostin… 23 seconds ago


Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes [Video]Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes

Ryan talks about seeing Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes and Kelly talks about when she ran into him at Central Park.

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 02:42Published

Ricky Gervais Goes Unfiltered in Golden Globes Monologue | THR News [Video]Ricky Gervais Goes Unfiltered in Golden Globes Monologue | THR News

The 'Office' creator also took shots at Felicity Huffman and Jeffrey Epstein.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:21Published

