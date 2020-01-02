Global  

Fashion Moments From 2020 Golden Globes

From Jennifer Lopez’s extravagant Valentino gown to Billy Porter’s fabulous feathered Alex Vinash ensemble, it’s time to face the fashion and break down all of the 2020 Golden Globe gowns and tux trends.
Shailene Woodley Bold Blue Dress Is Fashion Goals at Golden Globes 2020

Shailene Woodley goes bold in blue dress at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5)
Just Jared Jr - Published

See Jennifer Lopez's Stunning Golden Globes Fashion Looks

Jennifer Lopez is poised to grace the Golden Globes red carpet yet again this Sunday and showcase...
E! Online - Published


Lainey Lui Embraces Canadian Fashion At 2020 Golden Globes

Canadian representation was minimal at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, so E-Talk correspondent Lainey Lui decided to bring it to the red carpet.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:14Published

Top 10 Best Looks at the 2020 Golden Globes

Even Ricky would have trouble finding fault in these looks. For this list, we're taking a look at the red carpet ensembles that impressed us the most at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. From stunning..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:34Published

