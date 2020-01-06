Global  

Harvey Weinstein Charged With Sexually Assaulting 2 Women in L.A. County: DA

As his criminal trial is poised to get underway in New York City, Harvey Weinstein on Monday was charged with additional sex crimes -- this time in Southern California -- following a lengthy investigation, prosecutors said.
