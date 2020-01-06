Global  

Reports: Dallas Cowboys Next Defensive Coordinator Expected To Be Saints Linebackers Coach Mike Nolan

Reports: Dallas Cowboys Next Defensive Coordinator Expected To Be Saints Linebackers Coach Mike Nolan

Reports: Dallas Cowboys Next Defensive Coordinator Expected To Be Saints Linebackers Coach Mike Nolan

Multiple reports have sources saying the Dallas Cowboys have found their next defensive coordinator in Mike Nolan.

Katie Johnston reports.
JULIER0240

Julie Rodriguez And we fired him for a reason 🤣🤣🤣 good luck cowgirls your gonna need it. They should of left him in the trash where… https://t.co/cDLTqvdM9a 2 minutes ago

Jgardea87

Jonboy RT @CBSDFW: Reports: Dallas Cowboys Next Defensive Coordinator Expected To Be Saints Linebackers Coach Mike Nolan https://t.co/FUZA1QbQ7Y… 35 minutes ago

sportsmixnathan

Nathan Lewis Source: Dallas Cowboys agree to terms with Mike McCarthy to become next head coach https://t.co/H0Nd3dWkeU 46 minutes ago

LordBryon4

ℓⓕ𝕘𝐌２ʘ➁ʘ ☜ RT @CowboysNFLNews: Reports: Dallas Cowboys Next Defensive Coordinator Expected To Be... https://t.co/ewKdeUTU0I #DallasCowboys #CowboysNat… 47 minutes ago

CowboysNFLNews

CowboysFootball.com Reports: Dallas Cowboys Next Defensive Coordinator Expected To Be... https://t.co/ewKdeUTU0I #DallasCowboys… https://t.co/dy7Spm0JY6 49 minutes ago

CBSDFW

CBSDFW Reports: Dallas Cowboys Next Defensive Coordinator Expected To Be Saints Linebackers Coach Mike Nolan… https://t.co/jv0HAzt8qI 55 minutes ago

JohnOwning

John Owning RT @Evan_P_Grant: We have a ton of Mike McCarthy coverage on the website. Let @calvinwatkins news story serve as your portal. Plenty of lin… 2 hours ago

Evan_P_Grant

Evan Grant We have a ton of Mike McCarthy coverage on the website. Let @calvinwatkins news story serve as your portal. Plenty… https://t.co/CrojV0M6Gm 2 hours ago


