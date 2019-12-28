Global  

National Transportation Safety Board Continues To Investigate Deadly Pa. Turnpike Crash

National Transportation Safety Board Continues To Investigate Deadly Pa. Turnpike Crash

National Transportation Safety Board Continues To Investigate Deadly Pa. Turnpike Crash

The investigation continues into the deadly Turnpike crash that left five people dead and 60 injured; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Seven dead in Hawaii helicopter tour crash

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to investigate the deadly crash of a tour...
CBS News - Published

Pennsylvania crash leaves five dead and 60 injured

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the cause of the deadly accident.
BBC News - Published


WTAE

WTAE-TV Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Turnpike crash: National Transportation Safety Board launches investigation of fatal crash in Westmore… https://t.co/L0yl9eu2X5 6 hours ago

PittsburghPG

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette RT @WimbleyJourno: Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board expect to be at the scene of Sunday's fatal turnpike crash f… 6 hours ago

oliviajaquith

Olivia Jaquith Two UPS drivers were also killed in the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. https://t.co/VbJ8NrLH6g 7 hours ago

WENYTV

WENY News Two UPS drivers were also killed in the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. https://t.co/oW5n6bZU9E 7 hours ago

WENYOliviaJ

Olivia Jaquith Two UPS drivers were also killed in the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. https://t.co/b4hpwJXodD 7 hours ago

WimbleyJourno

Lacretia Wimbley Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board expect to be at the scene of Sunday's fatal turnpike cr… https://t.co/5e7YGi0ymu 7 hours ago

dbbest3

db-all Pennsylvania Turnpike crash: National Transportation Safety Board launches investigation of fatal crash in Westmore… https://t.co/horHQaynBG 9 hours ago

jrjordan

Jared Jordan RT @WTAE: Pennsylvania Turnpike crash: National Transportation Safety Board launches investigation of fatal crash in Westmoreland County ht… 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

State Police Released New Details In Fatal Turnpike Crash [Video]State Police Released New Details In Fatal Turnpike Crash

New details are emerging on what caused Sunday’s multi-vehicle crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike that left five people dead and many more injured; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:03Published

Latest On Deadly PA Bus Crash [Video]Latest On Deadly PA Bus Crash

Investigators have identified the five victims of Sunday’s deadly bus crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, including three people from New York.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:29Published

