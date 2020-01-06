Minnesotans Are In Australia To Help Fight The Wildfires now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:25s - Published Minnesotans Are In Australia To Help Fight The Wildfires Two wildland firefighters from Minnesota are helping fight the flames in Australia. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Australia commits billions to wildfire recovery fund Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government was committing an extra 2 billion Australian dollars to help communities recover from deadly wildfires. Mr Morrison said the funds were in.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published 12 hours ago Devastating Wildfires Continue To Rage Across Australia Devastating wildfires continue to rage across Australia and are showing no signs of slowing down, Kate Raddatz reports (1:51). WCCO 4 News At 10 – Jan. 5, 2019 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 01:51Published 16 hours ago