Minnesotans Are In Australia To Help Fight The Wildfires

Minnesotans Are In Australia To Help Fight The Wildfires

Minnesotans Are In Australia To Help Fight The Wildfires

Two wildland firefighters from Minnesota are helping fight the flames in Australia.

Katie Johnston reports.
