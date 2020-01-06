First Forecast Today- Monday January 6, 2020



Recent related videos from verified sources 5.8-Magnitude quake collapses several homes in Puerto Rico Several homes in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, were damaged by the 5.8-magnitude that struck the country on Monday (January 6). The first quake struck at 6:32 a.m. (1032 GMT) just south of the island at.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:41Published 4 hours ago Lelan's afternoon forecast: Monday, January 6, 2020 Lelan's afternoon forecast: Monday, January 6, 2020 Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:06Published 4 hours ago