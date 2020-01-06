Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

"Manifest" Star Melissa Roxburgh Breaks Down Season Two Of The NBC Drama

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 25:05s - Published < > Embed
'Manifest' Star Melissa Roxburgh Breaks Down Season Two Of The NBC Drama

"Manifest" Star Melissa Roxburgh Breaks Down Season Two Of The NBC Drama

"Manifest" follows the crew and passengers of Flight 828, who disembarked to find the world had aged five-and-a-half years and their friends, families and colleagues had given up hope of ever seeing them again.

Last year’s breakout NBC series returns with captivating drama, heart-pounding mysteries and the answers to last season’s biggest questions.

Series star Melissa Roxburgh visited BUILD to talk about the show's second season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Manifest' Returns To NBC [Video]'Manifest' Returns To NBC

'Manifest' Returns To NBC

Credit: KADNPublished

Melissa Roxburgh Stresses The Importance Of Getting Out Of Your Bubble [Video]Melissa Roxburgh Stresses The Importance Of Getting Out Of Your Bubble

Melissa Roxburgh, who stars in NBC's "Manifest," opens up about her philanthropic work and how her upbringing influenced her.

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.