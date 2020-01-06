"Manifest" Star Melissa Roxburgh Breaks Down Season Two Of The NBC Drama

"Manifest" follows the crew and passengers of Flight 828, who disembarked to find the world had aged five-and-a-half years and their friends, families and colleagues had given up hope of ever seeing them again.

Last year’s breakout NBC series returns with captivating drama, heart-pounding mysteries and the answers to last season’s biggest questions.

Series star Melissa Roxburgh visited BUILD to talk about the show's second season.