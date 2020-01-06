Fans of elvis presley will head to tupelo and memphis next week, to commemorate what would have been the singer's 85th birthday.

As wcbi's allie martin reports, graceland is helping elvis fans discover the entertainer's roots, by making weekly trips to the birthplace of the original american idol.

Every friday the graceland excursions bus arrives in tupelo with elvis presley fans from around the world.

"born in italy."

"yeehaw junction florida" tony miner is a vip tour guide from graceland.

He leads the day long tupelo trip .

"we stop at the hardware store, where elvis got his first guitar, great place to visit, we do a little driving tour around the city, see elvis landmarks, then we tour the birthplace, serve a nice lunch and they have a great time here."

For elvis fans, being able to see the singer's humble beginnings, the church he attended and other attractions helps them better understand his life and generous nature.

"his humility he showed, very charitable, giving away a lot of gifts, money, cars, houses, seeing this now, how he was brought up you can see he understood people that struggled."

"a true life story, starting out with nothing and growind grg up through days, times with hardship, turning out just to be an awesome individual.

He remembered his roots, and where he got started and he came to give some back."

Standup bridge the graceland excursion not only tells the story of elvis the boy before he became the worldwide entertainer, it also brings more visitors and tourists to tupelo.

"we bring thousands of people in town just for the elvis experience and the city benefits quite a lot from that, if nothing more than from tax revenue that comes in from hotels and restaurants they use."

This is the second year graceland excursions has been making weekly trips to elvis presley's hometown.

In tupelo, allie martin, wcbi news it is estimated that one hundred thousand people visit the elvis presley bithplace and museum each year.

