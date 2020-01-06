Give Back Box For Kaylin

Has the whirlwind of chirstmas left you with a pile of boxes sittinat home?

Well there is a way to get rid of them and de-clutter your home in the process....amazon has partnered with the give back box and it's very simple...you just take your old amazon box or any box for that matter, fill it up with clothes or household items you would donate...go online to give back box dot com and print a free shipping label.... and then send the box on it's way....not only are you recycling the box and getting it out of your house, youre also making room for all the things santa brought you this year 3 now there are a few rules if you decide to use the give back box, don't pack any liquids, fragile or volatile items... and if you do have more than one box to fill you will need to print out multiple shipping labels.... the giveback box was started back in 2012 and the boxes are routed to participating charities.in