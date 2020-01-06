Global  

Harvey Weinstein Indicted In Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted in Los Angeles on sex crime charges, reports Reuters.

This happened just hours after he appeared in a New York court for the start of his rape trial.

Weinstein's trial has become a focal point for the #MeToo movement.

“We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them." Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women in New York.
Harvey Weinstein charged in Los Angeles for sex crimes as NY rape trial starts

Once powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was charged in Los Angeles on Monday on sex crime...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Japan Today



Harvey Weinstein Charged In Los Angeles As New York Presses Forward With Their Case Against Him [Video]Harvey Weinstein Charged In Los Angeles As New York Presses Forward With Their Case Against Him

Harvey Weinstein was charged on Monday with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another. Both assaults are from accusations that stem from events in 2013, reports Reuters. “We believe the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34

Harvey Weinstein Returns To Manhattan Court As New Charges Are Filed In California [Video]Harvey Weinstein Returns To Manhattan Court As New Charges Are Filed In California

New charges against Harvey Weinstein were filed in California on Monday. Just hours earlier, he was back in a Manhattan court for his upcoming trial on similar charges; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:35

