Harvey Weinstein Indicted In Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted in Los Angeles on sex crime charges, reports Reuters.

This happened just hours after he appeared in a New York court for the start of his rape trial.

Weinstein's trial has become a focal point for the #MeToo movement.

“We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them." Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women in New York.