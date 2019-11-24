Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee Files To Run For President

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee Files To Run For President

Former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee Files To Run For President

The former Rhode Island senator and governor registered his campaign with the Federal Election Commission on Sunday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lincoln Chafee files to run for president as Libertarian

Former Democratic presidential candidate Lincoln Chafee has filed to run for president as a...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TawniVixen

Tawnivixen RT @BlavityPolitics: Chafee spent much of his life as a Republican, but in 2006, had a change of heart 👀 https://t.co/B7y6wzcR9N 8 minutes ago

BlavityPolitics

Blavity Politics Chafee spent much of his life as a Republican, but in 2006, had a change of heart 👀 https://t.co/B7y6wzcR9N 10 minutes ago

ABC6

ABC6 News Desk RT @BTaylorABC6: FULL STORY: Former Rhode Island Governor Lincoln Chafee filed to run for president as a Libertarian. I spoke to his campai… 15 minutes ago

BTaylorABC6

Brooke Taylor FULL STORY: Former Rhode Island Governor Lincoln Chafee filed to run for president as a Libertarian. I spoke to his… https://t.co/NgpQVQ4e6X 25 minutes ago

kennethmulvena

No war with Iran RT @AndrewFeinberg: It appears former Rhode Island Senator/Governor Lincoln Chafee is running for President as a libertarian. https://t.co/… 50 minutes ago

BTaylorABC6

Brooke Taylor RT @ABC6: Former Rhode Island Governor Lincoln Chafee filed to run for president as a libertarian. His campaign treasurer responded to thos… 51 minutes ago

ABC6

ABC6 News Desk Former Rhode Island Governor Lincoln Chafee filed to run for president as a libertarian. His campaign treasurer res… https://t.co/QZelfy5j82 52 minutes ago

marycjoyce2

mary c. joyce RT @NewsBreaking: NEWS BREAKING ALERT: Former Senator and Governor from Rhode Island, Lincoln Chafee, has filed to run for president (9:39… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former RI Gov. Lincoln Chafee Files To Run For President Again [Video]Former RI Gov. Lincoln Chafee Files To Run For President Again

Lincoln Chafee is running for president as a libertarian.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:29Published

Former BSO Sheriff Scott Israel Files Federal Lawsuit Asking Judge For Reinstatement [Video]Former BSO Sheriff Scott Israel Files Federal Lawsuit Asking Judge For Reinstatement

CBS4's Amber Diaz reports on the details of the lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis and Senate President Bill Galvano.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.