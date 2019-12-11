Global  

59-year-old West Point man reported missing

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS
59-year-old West Point man reported missing

59-year-old West Point man reported missing

David Box, 59, of West Point, was reported missing on Thursday, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
0
59-year-old West Point man reported missing

On.

Joins us live from where the search is going on.

Now this road behind me is where crews are searching for 59 year old david box.

The road is still flooded and the water continues to rise creating problems for the crews.

((take pgk)) sot: emma box "i was just scared and worried."

Emma box who did not want to go on camera is the wife of david box.

Box says david was on his way to a relatives house.

She became worried when he didn't come home.

She called the sheriff's department the next morning.

Crews begin searching the area people last saw box in yesterday.

The area is prone to flooding.

Sot "most of the locals know about it.

Really you are talking about the summer months before you can actually go down mclemore bottom.

It's really dangerous to be down in there.

So hopefully we also keep our fingers crossed that we possibly have a good outcome.

But in this case we just don't know."

The department of of wild life and fisheries, clay county ema, and west point search and rescue are aiding the sheriffs department in the search.

Crews are using boats to search the area.

Sot: sheriff eddie scott our hearts just go out right now to the family.

We know that they are trying to understand."

Box's wife just wants to see her husband again.

Emma box "i just want him to come home that's it.

I miss him."

If you have any information you are asked to call the clay county sheriff's department.

Live in clay county.

Im alisa anderson w-t-v-a 9 news.

The centers for



