Tensions with Iran could cause spike in gas prices, AAA says

Tensions with Iran could cause spike in gas prices, AAA says

Tensions with Iran could cause spike in gas prices, AAA says

Gas prices could climb even higher due to the growing tensions in the Middle East, according to AAA.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Florida on Monday is $2.53, which is about 7 cents per gallon higher than just a few days ago.
