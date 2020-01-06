Free CPR and first aid training offered for parents 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:29s - Published Free CPR and first aid training offered for parents Being a caretaker can take a lot of skills and knowledge. That's why the City of Bakersfield and the American Red Cross are teaming up to host free pediatric CPR and first aid courses. 0

