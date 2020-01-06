LCOAL REAX TO DRONE STRIKE

The number on your screen.

Tensions between the u-s and iran escalating-- president trump ordered one of their top leaders--killed by a drone attack near the baghdad airport.

He did this congressional approval.

And breaking within the last two hours, multiple others were killed after a drone strike on an iran-backed milita convoy north of baghdad... mcconnell(" the architect and chief engineer of the world's most active state sponsor of terrorism has been removed from the battlefield at the hand of the united states military.") qasem soleimani (kah-sem sola- mahn-ee) was also blamed for backing the two day siege on the u-s embassy in iraq..

Protestors there are angry over air strikes by the u-s that killed 25 militia members over the weekend.

Good evening, i'm nia wong and i'm aaron lunatonight-- reaction is pouring in from around the world in response to that deadly airstrike... iran vowing revenge against the united states... while americans in iraq are being urged to leave...here at home - some members of congress are furious they were left out of the decision making process- and feel the president has brought the country to the brink of war... abc's trevor ault has the latest.

As the dust settles following the american airstrike that killed iranian general qasem soleimani-the world now holds its breath-waiting for the fallout.natiran's ayatollah, saying this morning severe revenge awaits the criminals who have stained their hands with his & the other martyrs' blood last night.

Natthe thousands of troops the u.s. has deployed to the middle east since may-now potential targets for that iranian response.at home-some democrats in congress are expressing dismay-agreeing general soleimani was an enemy of the country-but furious that congress was left out of the decision to strike-- and warning it risks major escalationsenator tom udall tweeting "trump is bringing our nation to the brink of an illegal war"the attack also drawing condemnation from the iraqi prime minister-who says the airstrike on his iraqi soil is a breach of his country's sovereignty that will lead to war around the world.karen von hippel sot: "you know, one potential consequence could be that the us troops are kicked out of iraq, which would hand a victory to iran."other global powers like china and russia are also warning the strike could have serious consequences-even a u-s ally speaking out about attack , a senior french official saying "we are waking up in a more dangerous world."secretary of state mike pompeo-responding on cnn:pompeo sot: "yeah, well, the french are just wrong about that.

The world's a much safer place today.

And i can assure you that americans in the region are much safer today after the demise of qassem soleimani" trevor ault tagamericans are now being warned to get out of iraq-a decision that's also drawing criticism-as that warning was given after-not before-the airstrike was launched.

Trevor ault abc news new york.

We reached out to representative cathy mcmorris rodgers about the president's actions, and her team provided us with this statement... saying in part the president's action sends an important message to those who wish to do harm to america and its and calling the strike a defensive action against imminent threats and future plans of attacks... this morning representative dan newhouse of washington's fourth congressional district saying in a series of tweets that the president acted decisively to defend america from