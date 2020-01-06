Global  

Patriots Fans Hopeful Tom Brady Will Return

Patriots Fans Hopeful Tom Brady Will ReturnWBZ-TV's Paul Burton spoke with fans about Tom Brady's future.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft says it's his 'hope and prayer' Tom Brady stays

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he's hopeful 42-year-old quarterback Tom Brady will be...
USATODAY.com - Published

Shannon Sharpe: ‘I do not believe Tom Brady will be the quarterback of the New England Patriots'

Shannon Sharpe: ‘I do not believe Tom Brady will be the quarterback of the New England Patriots'Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk the AFC Wild Card matchup between the New England Patriots and...
FOX Sports - Published


NFL Free Agent Tom Brady Says Retirement Is ‘Pretty Unlikely’ [Video]NFL Free Agent Tom Brady Says Retirement Is ‘Pretty Unlikely’

NFL Free Agent Tom Brady Says Retirement Is ‘Pretty Unlikely’. Tom Brady officially became a free agent in the NFL on Jan. 4, following the New England Patriots playoff loss to the Tennessee..

Sports Final: Would Finishing Career Outside Of New England Hurt Tom Brady's Legacy? [Video]Sports Final: Would Finishing Career Outside Of New England Hurt Tom Brady's Legacy?

Steve Burton, Mike Reiss and Christian Fauria continue their discussion on the future of Tom Brady, and what leaving the Patriots this offseason could do to his NFL legacy.

