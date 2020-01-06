Wild Thyme - Bacon Monkey Bread

C1 3 here in the wild thyme kitchen.

Chef allison davis here in the wild thyme kitchen.

And i'm cooking up a little breakfast, brunch, or honestly, it could be a dessert, depending on your day.

And this is definitely something for the moms out there or dads that the kids could certainly help and honestly make, minus the bourbon, because i'm adding some bourbon in this.

But this is going to be kind of an amped-up monkey bread, and this is something kids are really familiar with, and you see it in a lot of like kids' cookbooks.

But it's very simple, and we're using a convenient method of using kind of the pre-store-bought biscuits, just right out of the can.

I'm using a bundt pan because that's going to give us the nice shape and the look of this monkey bread, and then we're going to just easily mix up a little kind of cinnamon- spiced sugar.

So i have just white granulated sugar.

I'm adding in some cinnamon, and then i'm going to give it a little bit of a kick with some cayenne pepper.

All right?

I don't care what it is.

When you are doing desserts, always make sure that you add just a pinch of salt, because that just kind of creates a balance, and that brings everything together, and it allows you to taste more of the sweet flavors in your dessert dishes.

All right, so we've got our cinnamon sugar mixture, and all i'm going to do ... i mean, you really don't even have to have a knife.

You can just take and kind of start breaking up, and this is why it's great for the kids, because they can really help and they can get their hands in there and they can get involved.

So we're just taking the biscuits, and we're breaking them into smaller pieces.

We're going to throw it all in the bowl, and then we're just going to start to work it around in that cinnamon- cayenne sugar mixture.

Okay?

All right.

So once we have that in there, we are going to start to just kind of fill this container and this bundt pan with the little cuts of biscuit, okay?

And you've got to imagine and kind of think about what's going to happen when this is cooking.

The sugar is going to caramelize.

It's going to kind of create a syrup, but we're not finished there.

We're going to make a little butter sauce with bourbon and maple syrup that's going to go over this, and then i'm really going to go somewhere crazy, because my camera man loves meat, and i've got to throw meat into everything, so we are going to throw in some bacon crumbles.

These are already-cooked bacon crumbles, and then these are going to go in kind of layered in between, and they're going to bake up in those biscuits with the cinnamon and the sugar, so it's kind of like a candied-bacon monkey bread.

I mean, that just sounds amazing to me.

All right, so we're going to keep adding this in, and then we're going to put this in the oven and bake just 'til it kind of is set and the biscuits are nice and golden-brown, and then we are going to finish up with our butter and bourbon and maple syrup.

All right, so we just took this out of the oven, and you can see how it's nice and golden-brown.

You've got those crispy little bacon bits in there, and we're going to make the sauce that i was telling you about, which is the butter maple bourbon glaze.

How is this going to be bad?

I'm just asking.

All right, so i've got some melted butter working here in a saucepan.

While that is melting, i'm going to go ahead and turn our monkey bread out.

So we just kind of let it set for a minute.

If you need to, you can pull it away from the sides.

We did spray it quite a bit, and then we're just going to flip it right over.

Doesn't always go exactly the way you want it, but look, you can always fix it.

All right, so we got our little monkey bread here working.

Ugh, it's going to be so good!

All right, so a little melted butter.

We're going to add some maple syrup in.

That's going to help to kind of thicken our glaze, and then we're going to shoot it with a little bourbon.

And just kind of let that come together.

If you wanted to thicken this, this would almost be like a bourbon glaze that i do on bread pudding.

You could add an egg and kind of whisk the egg in there with it, and that would help to thicken this up, but i don't think it's necessary, because this biscuit is just going to soak the stuff all up.

So i'm just letting this butter kind of finish melting, and then literally, we're just going to pour that butter bourbon glaze right over the top of this.

And i'll probably grab a little powdered sugar, sprinkle that on top.

You could throw a little bit of fresh fruit, oranges around this, blueberries, and this is a really nice brunch dish that i think you, the family, the kids, everybody's going to love.

