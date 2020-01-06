From the Seahawks to the Yankees, Sports Teams Are Bringing A.I. to Fans now < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:53s - Published From the Seahawks to the Yankees, Sports Teams Are Bringing A.I. to Fans Despite expanding into music festivals and other notable entertainment venues, Satisfi co-founder and CEO Don White says that sports remain the company's number one priority. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this