Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Investigation Into Bus Company Involved In Deadly Turnpike Accident Continues

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 03:21s - Published < > Embed
Investigation Into Bus Company Involved In Deadly Turnpike Accident Continues

Investigation Into Bus Company Involved In Deadly Turnpike Accident Continues

While the scene of a deadly crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike is cleared, questions still remain about the bus company involved in the crash; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

3 New Yorkers Killed In PA Bus Crash [Video]3 New Yorkers Killed In PA Bus Crash

Investigators have identified the five victims of Sunday’s deadly bus crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, including three people from New York. CBS2's Nick Caloway has the latest.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:44Published

5 Dead, Dozens Injured In Pennsylvania Crash [Video]5 Dead, Dozens Injured In Pennsylvania Crash

CBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the bus from New York City involved in a deadly accident on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.