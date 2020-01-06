‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out Climate Change At Golden Globes

Many celebrities, including Joaquin Phoenix, addressed climate change at the 77th annual Golden Globes.

The Joker star won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama.

During his speech, he said Hollywood “has to take responsibility” when it comes to protecting the planet.

Phoenix went on to slam some Hollywood climate activists for using private jets.

He also pledged to “do better” himself and continue fighting climate change, reports Geek.com.