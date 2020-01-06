Global  

Harvey Weinstein Appears In Court For Sex Assault Trial

Harvey Weinstein Appears In Court For Sex Assault Trial

ET Canada has all the details on the beginning of Harvey Weinstein’s high stakes sex assault case.

This trial marks the newest chapter in the #MeToo movement: answering to sexual assault and rape allegations against the disgraced movie mogul that first surfaced two years ago.
Harvey Weinstein appears in New York court for sex assault trial

The movie mogul is accused of predatory sexual assault and rape and could be jailed for life if...
Weinstein charged with sex crime in Los Angeles as trial on separate charges starts in New York

Los Angeles prosecutors indicted Harvey Weinstein on Monday on sex crime charges just hours after the...
Sexual Assault Trial Of Harvey Weinstein Gets Underway In New York [Video]Sexual Assault Trial Of Harvey Weinstein Gets Underway In New York

CBS4's Naomi Ruchim reports new sexual misconduct charges were files against him in Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein Indicted In Los Angeles [Video]Harvey Weinstein Indicted In Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted in Los Angeles on sex crime charges, reports Reuters. This happened just hours after he appeared in a New York court for the start of his rape trial. Weinstein's..

