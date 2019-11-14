Pier 1 Set To Close Hundreds Of Stores 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:33s - Published Pier 1 Set To Close Hundreds Of Stores Pier 1 Imports will close nearly half of its stores and is reportedly nearing a bankruptcy filing. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Walmart customers: We received fake $100 bills at store Customers at two Walmart stores in the North County say they received hundreds of dollars in fake bills. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:08Published on November 14, 2019