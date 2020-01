Former service member lied his way past Trump security checkpoints at PBIA, Secret Service says

BREAKING NEWS WPTV NEWCHANNEL5 FIRST BROKE.

.THE BREACH HAPPENED HERE ATATLANTIC AVIATION JUST OFF OFSOUTHERN BOULEVARD.INVESTIGATORS SAY A FORMERSERVICE MEMBER PRESENTED AFAKE ID AND WAS ABLE TO GETTHROUGH NOT ONE BUT TWO CHECKPOINTSTHIS IS THE PRESIDENTSMOTORCADE SUNDAY HEADING TOATLANTIC AVIATION TO FLY BACKON AIR FORCE ONE TO WASHINGTOND.C.

NO MORE THAN AN HOUR ANDA HALF BEFORE HIS DEPARTURE -COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW FORMERSERVICE MEMBER BRANDON MAGNANDROVE UP TO ROAD BLOCKS ANDIDENTIFICATION CHECKPOINTSMANNED BY UNIFORMED PALM BEACHCOUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICEDEPUTIES.

HE IDENTIFIEDHIMSELF AS HMX-1.

THE UNIT ISCOMPOSED OF OF BOTH MARINECORPS PILOTS, GROUND CREW ANDMILITARY POLICE ASSIGNED TOTHE PRESIDENTIAL HELICOPTER.RECORDS SHOW MAGNAN PRESENTEDA CREDENTIAL THAT IDENTIFIEDHIM AS A LAW ENFORCEMENTOFFICE OF THE United StatesMARINE CORP.

HE WAS ABLE TOGET THROUGH TWO CHECK POINTSAND ONTO ATLANTIC AVIATIONGROUNDS.

DOCUMENTS SHOW ASHERIFF'S DEPUTY NOTICED HE*WASN'T IN UNIFORM WHICH ISSTANDARD PROTOCOL.

IT WAS THENDETERMINED MAGNAN'SCREDENTIALS WERE FAKE.

I SPOKETO A FORMER MEMBER OF THESECRET SERVICE WHO SAYS, THISSITUATION IS EXTREMELYCONCERNING.<certainly wide range ofmotives i should say, there'no explanation.

The mostconcerning thing to me at thispoint is that he was able tobreach certain levels ofsecurity.

Which means thecompromise should causeeveryone involved to go howdid this happen and what do weneed to correct it.