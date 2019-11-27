Wegmans announces plastic bag ban effective January 27

Wegmans will ban single-use plastic bags January 27, more than a month before the state's March 1 deadline.



Recent related videos from verified sources Wegmans to announce plastic bag removal Wegmans to announce plastic bag removal Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:03Published 4 days ago Cuyahoga County's plastic bag ban is coming, but how do shoppers feel? Cuyahoga County’s plastic bag ban is set to go into effect January 1, 2020, but the city of Cleveland is considering opting out. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:27Published on November 27, 2019