Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran

Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran.

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and Rep.

Ro Khanna introduced new legislation to limit funding for military action against Iran.

.

A war with Iran could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars and lead to even more deaths, more conflict, more displacement in that already highly volatile region of the world, Sanders and Khanna, via statement.

The legislation would bar the Pentagon from providing money for “military force in or against Iran” without the approval of Congress.

Our Founding Fathers gave the responsibility over war not to the president, but to Congress.

That is very clear in the Constitution ... , Bernie Sanders, via Huffpost.

According to Sanders and Khanna, funding should be invested in the “needs of the American people,” rather than spent on “endless wars.”.

At a time when we face the urgent need to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure, to build the housing we desperately need, and to address the existential crisis of climate change ... We must invest in the needs of the American people, not spend trillions more on endless wars.

, Sanders and Khanna, via statement.

Ironically, Donald Trump validated their point when he recently bragged about the United States spending $2 trillion on military equipment.

.

The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment.

We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World!

, Donald Trump, via Twitter