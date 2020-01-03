Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran
Bernie Sanders
Introduces Bill to
Block Funding for
War Against Iran.
Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders
and Rep.
Ro Khanna introduced new legislation
to limit funding for military action against Iran.
.
A war with Iran could cost countless lives
and trillions more dollars and lead to even
more deaths, more conflict, more displacement
in that already highly volatile region of the world, Sanders and Khanna, via statement.
The legislation would bar the Pentagon from
providing money for “military force in or against
Iran” without the approval of Congress.
Our Founding Fathers gave the responsibility
over war not to the president, but to Congress.
That is very clear in the Constitution ... , Bernie Sanders, via Huffpost.
According to Sanders and Khanna, funding should
be invested in the “needs of the American people,”
rather than spent on “endless wars.”.
At a time when we face the urgent need to rebuild
our crumbling infrastructure, to build the housing
we desperately need, and to address the existential
crisis of climate change ... We must invest in the
needs of the American people, not spend trillions
more on endless wars.
, Sanders and Khanna, via statement.
Ironically, Donald Trump validated
their point when he recently bragged
about the United States spending
$2 trillion on military equipment.
.
The United States just spent Two Trillion
Dollars on Military Equipment.
We are the
biggest and by far the BEST in the World!
, Donald Trump, via Twitter