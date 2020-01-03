Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran

Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran

Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran.

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and Rep.

Ro Khanna introduced new legislation to limit funding for military action against Iran.

.

A war with Iran could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars and lead to even more deaths, more conflict, more displacement in that already highly volatile region of the world, Sanders and Khanna, via statement.

The legislation would bar the Pentagon from providing money for “military force in or against Iran” without the approval of Congress.

Our Founding Fathers gave the responsibility over war not to the president, but to Congress.

That is very clear in the Constitution ... , Bernie Sanders, via Huffpost.

According to Sanders and Khanna, funding should be invested in the “needs of the American people,” rather than spent on “endless wars.”.

At a time when we face the urgent need to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure, to build the housing we desperately need, and to address the existential crisis of climate change ... We must invest in the needs of the American people, not spend trillions more on endless wars.

, Sanders and Khanna, via statement.

Ironically, Donald Trump validated their point when he recently bragged about the United States spending $2 trillion on military equipment.

.

The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment.

We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World!

, Donald Trump, via Twitter
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bernie Sanders Unveils Bill to Keep Trump From ‘Illegally Taking US to War Against Iran’


RIA Nov. - Published

Sanders, Khanna Introduce New Bill To Block Funding For War With Iran

Watch VideoSen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna introduced legislation that would block...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

GrandmasHGArt

Viva la Political Revolution RT @BadSunAK: @MikeBloomberg While Bloomberg wants to get TV civil court judges to endorse him, Bernie is focused on criminal justice http… 2 hours ago

BadSunAK

Arya Eshtehard آریا اشتهارد @MikeBloomberg While Bloomberg wants to get TV civil court judges to endorse him, Bernie is focused on criminal jus… https://t.co/0I9DBMET0o 6 hours ago

filafresh

FilaFresh RT @GlobalGrind: Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran https://t.co/740YQZEmFm 7 hours ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran https://t.co/740YQZEmFm 7 hours ago

rileytheroyal

RileyL RT @WordSmithGuy: Bernie Sanders introduces Bill to block funding military action against Iran without congressional approval. So every tim… 1 day ago

PupRsq

NancyL RT @MichaelZemanek1: #resisterforever #complicitgop #pampamresists Bernie Sanders introduces a bill to block funds for a war with Iran htt… 1 day ago

MichaelZemanek1

Z one and only Zman #resisterforever #complicitgop #pampamresists Bernie Sanders introduces a bill to block funds for a war with Iran https://t.co/qekx3hdgq2 1 day ago

KR155150

Kevin Reitz Bernie Sanders introduces a bill to block funds for a war with Iran https://t.co/oY1mbJHphj 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders, Khanna Introduce New Bill To Block Funding For War With Iran [Video]Sanders, Khanna Introduce New Bill To Block Funding For War With Iran

The legislation would block &quot;funding for offensive military force in or against Iran without prior congressional authorization.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:49Published

Sanders: Trump put U.S. on 'path to another war' [Video]Sanders: Trump put U.S. on 'path to another war'

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Friday said President Donald Trump's authorization of the attack on Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani put the U.S. on a "path" to another war,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.