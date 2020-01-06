Samsung's Galaxy S11 Likely to Debut Next Month

Samsung's Galaxy S11 Likely to Debut Next Month.

The smartphone could premiere February 11 at the company's annual Unpacked event.

The date is just a couple weeks before the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

It is also a month after the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Rumors of the phone's intro came after Samsung released a short teaser for Unpacked.

.

According to CNET, sources say three Galaxy S11 phones in different sizes will be revealed.

Possible features include 5G service and a 5,000-mAh battery.

The phone is also said to have a 108-megapixel camera and a similar design to the Galaxy Note 10