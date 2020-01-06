Global  

Samsung's Galaxy S11 Likely to Debut Next Month

The smartphone could premiere February 11 at the company's annual Unpacked event.

The date is just a couple weeks before the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

It is also a month after the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Rumors of the phone's intro came after Samsung released a short teaser for Unpacked.

According to CNET, sources say three Galaxy S11 phones in different sizes will be revealed.

Possible features include 5G service and a 5,000-mAh battery.

The phone is also said to have a 108-megapixel camera and a similar design to the Galaxy Note 10
