Upper Darby School District Revises Policy Banning Most Of Public From Sporting Events LIKE THAT BUT THAT IS ADISCUSSION FOR ANOTHER TIME.YES, EXACTLY.THANKS, STEPHANIE,APPRECIATE IT.A CHANGE OF HEART MEANTIMEFOR UPPER DARBY SCHOOLS.SCHOOL DISTRICT REVISED ITSPOLICY TO BAN MOST OF THEPUBLIC FROM SPORTING EVENTS.THE DISTRICT INITIALLY DECIDETODD LIMIT ATTENDANCE TOSTUDENT, PARENTS, FAMILYMEMBERS INVITED BY THE TEAMSAND STUDENTS FROM VISITINGTEAMS.THE CHANGE CAME AFTER AFIGHTIN SIDE THE STAND AT ABASKETBALL GAME JUST LASTMONTH.UNDER THE NEW RULES, ANYONECAN ATTEND BUT THERE WILL BEDESIGNATED SEATING SECTIONS