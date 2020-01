Exclusive: Edgmont Township Family Believes Brown Water Linked To Mariner East Pipeline 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:16s - Published Joe Holden reports. Joe Holden reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Exclusive: Edgmont Township Family Believes Brown Water Linked To Mariner East Pipeline WE TREATED THIS WATER.IT WAS CLEAN.NOW IT IS NOT.WHAT IS HAPPENING?WHAT IS IN THE WATER, THATIS WHAT DELAWARE COUNTY FAMILYWANTS TO KNOW AFTER A PROBLEMTURNS THEIR DAUGHTER'S BATWATER BROWN.THEY ARE RAISING ALARMSABOUT POSSIBLE WATERCONTAMINATION.AND THIS HOME OWNER TELLS"EYEWITNESS NEWS" THEY FEARTHEIR WATER SYSTEM HAS BEENCONTAMINATED BY DISTURBANCESBY CONSTRUCTION OF THE MARINEREAST PIPELINE.OUR JOE HOLDEN SPOKE WITH THEFAMILY.JOE, THEY SAID THIS CAME TOLIGHT AFTER THEIR TAP WATERTURN BROWN IS THAT RIGHT.REPORTER: GOOD EVENING TOYOU.THERE HAS BEEN NO WASHING OFTHE DISHES OR CLOTHES, NODRINKING FROM THE TAP,BASICALLY THEY ARE AT THEMERCY, OF CONTAMINATED WELLWATER.THEY HAVE DUMPED TENSE OFTHOUSANDS OF DOLLARS TO TRYAND SOLVE THE PROBLEM, ANDTHEN, LAST WEEK THEY POSTED APHOTO TO SOCIAL MEDIA.THIS PHOTO CAPTURES WHAT ERIKATAR SAYS HAS BEEN A NIGHTMAREHER TWO-YEAR OLD DOUBT INNERWHAT SHE REALIZED WAY ABATHTUB FULL OF DIRTY WATER.ONE DAY THE WATER, TURNED,BROWN ORANGE COLORED AGAIN,WHILE IN THE TUB.REPORTER: NOT ONLY WAS TAPWATER ALARMING IT WASN'TSUPPOSED TO BE HAPPENING AGAINFOR THIS GLEN MILLS FAMILY.THIS MOTHER A PEDIATRIC NURSESAID SHE POSTED A PHOTO ONFACEBOOK IN A MOMENT OF ANGERAND FRUSTRATION.THEY HAVE BEEN LIVING WITHCONTAMINATED WATER ACCORD TOGO TESTS FOR MONTHS.IT WORSENED REALLY BAD TOTHE POINT THAT IT SMELLED ANDTASTED LIKE GASOLINE.SOME DAYS IT SMELLED LIKE NAILPOLISH.REPORTER: TENSE OFTHOUSANDS OF DOLLARS LATER ACOMPLEX FILTERING SYSTEM WASINSTALLED AND SECOND WELL WASFILLED.DESPITE FRUSTRATION EVEN WITHALL OF THE EQUIPMENT ANDREMEDIES THE WATER IN THE BATCONTINUE SUDDENLY LOOKED LIKETHIS AGAIN.ALL THIS EQUIPMENT WASESSUPPOSED TO TREAT OUR DIRTYWATER THAT WE HAVE BEEN LIVINGWITH A COUPLE MONTHS.REPORTER: NEARLY OUT OFOPTIONS ERIKA TAR SAID HERWELL COMPANY POSED THEQUESTION.OWNER OF THE COMPANY CALLEDME AND SAID I'M SORRY, ERIKA IHAVE NEVER SMELLED THAT ODOR.HE SAID HOW FAR ARE YOU FROMTHE PIPELINE.REPORTER: SUNOCO IS WORKINGON MARINER EAST TWO PIPELINETHE HUNDRED FEET BEHIND THEIRHOME.WITH THE TIMING OF HER WELLSCONTAMINATION, ERIKA TARBELIEVES PIPELINE DRILLING MAYHAVE DISTURBED AN AREA WHEREEDGEMONT TOWNSHIP DOCUMENTSSHOW THOUSANDS OF GALLONS OFJET FUEL SPILLED ON ANADJACENT PROPERTY IN THE 90'S.ATTORNEY MARIA, REPRESENTS THETAR FAMILY.THEY HAVE TOILETRY BAGSPACKED SO THEY CAN GO FRIENDSAND FAMILY TO DO BASIC THINGSLIKE SHOWER.IT IS LIKE THEY HAVE ANINTRUDER IN THE HOUSE.EVERY TIME THEY TURN ON THATFAUCET THEY DO NOT KNOW WHATTHEY ARE GETTING OR WHAT THATLEVEL OF DANGER IS.REPORTER: WE ARE BACK LIVE.OUR PRESENCE HERE AT THISPROPERTY HAS BEEN NOTED BYSOME.FAMILY TELLS ME THEY HEARDFROM SUNOCO EVEN BEFORE OURFIRST REPORT AIRED ONE HOURAGO.NOW, SUN KENTUCKY HAS NOTRETURNED E-MAILS AND CALLS FORA COMMENT OR A STATEMENT ONTHIS SITUATION, WE ARE ALSOREACHED OUT TO EDGEMONTTOWNSHIP FOR COMMENT, ANDCHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OFSUPERVISOR BUT WE DID NOT HEARBACK FROM HOME.THAT IS STORY LIVE FROM





