Wild fire impacts felt in the Wabash Valley

The situation "in the the situation "in australia"..

Is "not" good.

"out-of-control bush fires" continue raging.

Fires" continue raging.

At this point..

At least "25"-people have died as a result of these fires "since september".

And it's estimated that nearly half a billion animals "are also dead".

It's hard to grasp..

But nearly "20"-million acres have burned.

"right now"..

"rain" and "cooler temperatures" are bringing some relief..

But unfortunately, it's not enough.

"authorities" say "these fires" could burn "for months" and it's important to point-out..

"the world" is feeling the effects of this disaster.

Storm team 10's chris piper joins us now to talk about what's going on.

//////// [take pkg incue: "fires are... outcue: ...back to you."

Duration:1:12] fires are raging across the entire continent of australia.

While they usually experience a brush fire season this time of year, it's never been this bad.

Today i talked with someone who lived in australia for many years.

She says the hardest hit part of the country is the east coast.

And although she lives in the united states now, she still has strong ties to her home country.

"i've got some friends who live over on that coast, and they've been fortunate enough to be in the areas that aren't directly affected, bar from smoke.

The smoke is affecting the urban areas."

To give you a better picture, i'm going to show you a map.

Here's the united states, and when it comes to things like smoke, we're obviously pretty clear.

But when we move across the world to australia, you can see just how thick this is.

Now this graphic picks up several different particles in the air, so this is giving you an idea of just how devastating the smoke alone is.

Since these fires are concentrated more on the eastern coast, you can see this smoke cloud stretching all the way over into the pacific ocean.

Coming up later tonight on news 10 nightwatch, i'll tell you a little more about how you can help and get involved, right here in the wabash valley.

Chris piper, storm team 10.

Back to you.

/////// "your top 5 at 5 headlines" are on the other side of the break!

Plus..

I'll the break!

Other side of are on the