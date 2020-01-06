Haarms scores 26 points, Purdue beats Minnesota 83-78 in 2OT

Purdue's house.

The purdue men's basketball team lost just 26 games at mackey arena last decade..

26 versus 142 wins.

But that's history..

Matt painter and the boilers ringing in the new decade at home against minnesota..

This game man..

Sasha stefanovic and the gold and black resuming big ten play against daniel oturu and the golden gophers..

Pick thingsp late in regulation..

Marcus carr uses the glass for the tough finish over matt haarms..

Carr paced minnesota with 27..

The gophers lead 62-57..

But it ain't over til it's over..

Less than 60 seconds remaining..

Carr has it stolen..

Eric hunter jr can't get it to go..

But trevion williams finds stefanovic for the tie..

Yes sir..

Stefanovic drills the three with 15 seconds on the clock.

We head to overtime.

The seesaw battle continues..

Oturu..

He had 23..

69-68 minnesota..

But the gophers again unable to put it away..

Off the steal..

Hunter jr..

No..

Williams is fouled with 6.5 seconds left..

A chance to go ahead..

But williams misses his first free throw..

This kid can't believe it..

Williams second freebie..

Reset the game clock for another five minutes..

We're headed to double overtime.

In the second o-t..

Matt haarms balled out tonight..

The tip in there..

A career-high 26 points for the junior.

Tied at 75..

Stefanovic visualize and attack.

Purdue prevails 83-78 the final..

Over to the gridiron now..

What a game at the gator bowl..

Tennessee recovers