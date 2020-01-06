Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Haarms scores 26 points, Purdue beats Minnesota 83-78 in 2OT

Video Credit: WLFI - Published < > Embed
Haarms scores 26 points, Purdue beats Minnesota 83-78 in 2OTThe Boilermakers improve to 9-5 overall, 2-1 in Big Ten play.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Haarms scores 26 points, Purdue beats Minnesota 83-78 in 2OT

Purdue's house.

The purdue men's basketball team lost just 26 games at mackey arena last decade..

26 versus 142 wins.

But that's history..

Matt painter and the boilers ringing in the new decade at home against minnesota..

This game man..

Sasha stefanovic and the gold and black resuming big ten play against daniel oturu and the golden gophers..

Pick thingsp late in regulation..

Marcus carr uses the glass for the tough finish over matt haarms..

Carr paced minnesota with 27..

The gophers lead 62-57..

But it ain't over til it's over..

Less than 60 seconds remaining..

Carr has it stolen..

Eric hunter jr can't get it to go..

But trevion williams finds stefanovic for the tie..

Yes sir..

Stefanovic drills the three with 15 seconds on the clock.

We head to overtime.

The seesaw battle continues..

Oturu..

He had 23..

69-68 minnesota..

But the gophers again unable to put it away..

Off the steal..

Hunter jr..

No..

Williams is fouled with 6.5 seconds left..

A chance to go ahead..

But williams misses his first free throw..

This kid can't believe it..

Williams second freebie..

Reset the game clock for another five minutes..

We're headed to double overtime.

In the second o-t..

Matt haarms balled out tonight..

The tip in there..

A career-high 26 points for the junior.

Tied at 75..

Stefanovic visualize and attack.

Purdue prevails 83-78 the final..

Over to the gridiron now..

What a game at the gator bowl..

Tennessee recovers




You Might Like


Tweets about this

TKendziora37

Thomas Kendziora Maryland 11, Purdue 2 with 14:39 left in the half. Boilermakers' first points came from 7'3 center Matt Haarms on… https://t.co/KgSV9NoKrd 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.