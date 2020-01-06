Global  

Study: Malnourishment, Psychological Neglect In Infants Stunts Brain Growth

People who experience trauma and extreme poverty in childhood may lag behind others in terms of brain development.

According to UPI, the British study suggest such deprivation can result in them having intellectual and behavioral difficulties as adults.

The brains of young adult Romanian adoptees who were institutionalized as children are nearly 9 percent smaller than those of English adoptees.

The Romanian study subjects had been admitted into institutions in the eastern European nation in the first few weeks of their lives.

While in these facilities, they were often malnourished, had minimal social contact and engaged in few activities.

These changes in brain volume were associated with lower IQ and more symptoms of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The authors identified structural differences between the two groups of participants.

There were distinct differences in the regions of the brain linked organization, motivation, integration of information, and memory.
