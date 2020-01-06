Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iraqi Consulate in Detroit to open for condolences in killing of Qassam Soleimani

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:14s - Published < > Embed
Iraqi Consulate in Detroit to open for condolences in killing of Qassam Soleimani

Iraqi Consulate in Detroit to open for condolences in killing of Qassam Soleimani

The Iraqi Consulate of Detroit, which is located in Southfield, will open this week for condolences in the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Trump417

Suburban Woman RT @tgradous: Iraqi Consulate in Detroit to Open Memorial Event for Qasem Soleimani By ZACHARY EVANS National Review @NRO https://t.co/rss… 5 minutes ago

7of9bee

Bee1960 🇺🇸 🇳🇮 MAGA! KAG!🙏🏻🌲⛄️🎈🎁 RT @Tori_Sachs: "At no point is it acceptable for the Iraqi Consulate in Detroit to open for condolences in the death of Iranian terrorist… 6 minutes ago

joann1304

Joann RT @DuprixSlade: Iraqi consulate in Detroit open for sympathy messages for the dead terrorists. Please bring them soiled diapers so they c… 8 minutes ago

tgradous

Tim Gradous Iraqi Consulate in Detroit to Open Memorial Event for Qasem Soleimani By ZACHARY EVANS National Review @NRO https://t.co/rssERhwDl5 11 minutes ago

Lady1776

LadyJ Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @Tori_Sachs: “Soleimani is a known terrorist with the blood of many Americans on his hands. We call on Rep. Tlaib, Sen. Peters, Rep. Slo… 13 minutes ago

Lady1776

LadyJ Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @MIRisingAction: “Michigan Rising Action called on Michigan Democrats to denounce the event.” @RepRashida @SenGaryPeters @RepSlotkin @Re… 13 minutes ago

Nurnberg

Nurnberg @ArastehP @BScoRpion0 AND CHECK THIS OUT: https://t.co/RwrZtcJrLH 17 minutes ago

stories_n

Nika_2 RT @dcexaminer: The Consulate General of the Republic of Iraq in Detroit said that it would be open for several hours in the afternoon on T… 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.