Former military member lied his way past Trump security checkpoints at PBIA, Secret Service says

Former military member lied his way past Trump security checkpoints at PBIA, Secret Service says

Former military member lied his way past Trump security checkpoints at PBIA, Secret Service says

The Secret Service says a man who was dishonorably discharged from the military lied his way past two security checkpoints at Palm Beach International Airport around the time President Donald Trump was departing on Sunday.
