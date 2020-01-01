Christian Bale Set to Join Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' | THR News

The actor returns to the comic book genre after starring in 'The Dark Knight' trilogy.



Recent related videos from verified sources First Transgender Superhero to Be Revealed by Marvel 'Very Soon' First Transgender Superhero to Be Revealed by Marvel 'Very Soon'. Marvel president Kevin Feige made the revelation at a recent New York Film Academy event. He stated that the character would.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:00Published 4 days ago Top 10 Anticipated Movies of the Next 10 Years These are the top 10 most anticipated movies of the next 10 years. We only know a fraction of what’s to come, but there’s still plenty to look forward to! For this list, we’ll be looking at the.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:44Published 5 days ago