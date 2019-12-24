Work in Progress S01E06

Work in Progress 1x06 Promo trailer HD - Next on Episode 6 Season 1 - Synopsis; Edward (Bruce Jarchow) and Carol Lynn (Penelope Walker) wed, Danger Zone has their moment and Abby violates Chris’ (Theo Germaine) one request.

Starring Abby McEnany.

Watch Work in Progress on Sundays at 10/9c.

