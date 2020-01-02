Global  

5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Puerto Rico

5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Puerto Rico

5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico's Director of Emergency Management, Carlos Acevedo, said there were no major injuries reported.
Recent related news from verified sources

4.5 quake hits Puerto Rico amid rare seismic activity

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A 4.5-magnitude earthquake hit Puerto Rico on Thursday in the latest...
Seattle Times - Published

Puerto Rico hit by magnitude 5.8 earthquake after week of tremors

Puerto Rico is in a panic after the latest 5.8 magnitude earthquake. The U.S. territory has been...
USATODAY.com - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Drone footage of Puerto Rico's beloved 'Punta Ventana' damaged by the earthquake [Video]Drone footage of Puerto Rico's beloved 'Punta Ventana' damaged by the earthquake

The earthquake that stroke Guanica, Puerto Rico, caused the Punta Ventana (Window Point in English) to collapse on Monday (January 6). Punta Ventana is one of Puerto Rico's window-like arches carved..

Puerto Rico Earthquake Topples A Famous Natural Wonder [Video]Puerto Rico Earthquake Topples A Famous Natural Wonder

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake in southwestern Puerto Rico reportedly toppled Punta Ventana, a popular natural wonder.

