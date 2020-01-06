Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Thank You For Calling Movie

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:37s - Published < > Embed
Thank You For Calling Movie

Thank You For Calling Movie

Thank You For Calling - A film by Pascal Elbé - Official Trailer Plot synopsis: A man, a mobile phone, several million stolen euros, forty establishments hoaxed.

High on the adrenaline his scams generate, Gilbert Perez manipulates and fools his victims with brio, passing himself off as their president, then as an agent from the French secret service.

He dreams of offering his wife Barbara a normal life, but his madness, insatiable and without limits, will lead to his downfall.

With Vincent Elbaz, Julie Gayet, Zabou Breitman, Ludovik and Anne Charrier
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

PHOTOS: Behind the scenes at Studio Movie Grill in north Charlotte, plans for uptown

Studio Movie Grill has doubled down on the Charlotte market with a second theater.  The 52,000-plus...
bizjournals - Published

This is how Katrina Kaif started her new year

Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Sooryavanshi is the new talk among movie enthusiasts, and on Monday...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

therealjoeross

Joe Ross I just finished writing the first (very rough) draft of a horror movie I'm calling The Reach. I haven't been drinki… https://t.co/XIoeVWJDiW 5 hours ago

MDamnhandy

MrDamnHandy A movie that made my thala as an action hero and we started calling him as #Thala after this movie Thank you… https://t.co/Rtp7Sn64ly 7 hours ago

kingOpeyzSunboy

The dark🔥🐉 @DJXCLUSIVE Thank God My cousins be calling me baby boys cuz I'm watching super heroes movie Guess I'm not the on… https://t.co/0ENYk1BPrG 12 hours ago

aLondon12590

Alison London @RealRonHoward Request, please. Sequel to Royal Monkey movie? If green statue was stolen from King, calling Ted& Ge… https://t.co/SMG4FXez9D 1 day ago

__aayyyyy

alex I wanted to watch a lifetime movie and it looked really good but sleep is calling my name now. Thank god for the record button ⏺ 1 day ago

hartley_ej

More Coffee please @scottEweinberg I got completely ragged on at work for calling this movie Detective Pokémon. Thank you for not leaving be out there alone! 2 days ago

Tim_Sika

Tim Sika RT @aroundsunfilm: Thank you @Tim_Sika for calling our movie "a lovely surprise," not to mention "moving and refreshing and funny and thoug… 2 days ago

aroundsunfilm

Around the Sun Thank you @Tim_Sika for calling our movie "a lovely surprise," not to mention "moving and refreshing and funny and… https://t.co/5t6gTXJTTu 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Carmilla' Trailer [Video]'Carmilla' Trailer

Carmilla Trailer - 15-year-old Lara (Hannah Rae) lives with her father (Greg Wise) and her strict governess, Miss Fontaine (Jessica Raine), in total isolation and is struggling to find an outlet for..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published

Out Stealing Horses movie - Stellan Skarsgård, Bjørn Floberg, Tobias Santelmann, Jon Ranes, Danica Curcic [Video]Out Stealing Horses movie - Stellan Skarsgård, Bjørn Floberg, Tobias Santelmann, Jon Ranes, Danica Curcic

Out Stealing Horses movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: November 1999: 67-year-old Trond (Stellan Skarsgård), lives in self-imposed isolation and looks forward to welcoming in the new millennium alone...

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.