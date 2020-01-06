Thank You For Calling Movie

Thank You For Calling - A film by Pascal Elbé - Official Trailer Plot synopsis: A man, a mobile phone, several million stolen euros, forty establishments hoaxed.

High on the adrenaline his scams generate, Gilbert Perez manipulates and fools his victims with brio, passing himself off as their president, then as an agent from the French secret service.

He dreams of offering his wife Barbara a normal life, but his madness, insatiable and without limits, will lead to his downfall.

With Vincent Elbaz, Julie Gayet, Zabou Breitman, Ludovik and Anne Charrier