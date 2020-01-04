Global  

The Queen's Corgi Movie Trailer

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:13s
The Queen's Corgi - US Movie Trailer Plot Synopsis: The British monarch's (Dame Julie Walters') favorite dog gets lost from the palace and finds himself at a dog fight club.

He then begins his long journey to find his way back home.

US Release Date: March 27, 2020 Starring: Rusty Shackleford, Jo Wyatt, Leo Barakat Directed By: Vincent Kesteloot, Ben Stassen
