Fire crews scale adjacent buildings to tackle Koko nightclub fire

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:38s - Published < > Embed
Firefighters in London tackle a blaze at the famous Koko nightclub in Camden on Monday night (January 6) as well as adjacent building to contain the blaze.
