the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow trailer

the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow trailer

the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow trailer

The goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow - Trailer - Netflix the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow is a six-episode series, guiding the deeply inquisitive viewer in an exploration of boundary-pushing wellness topics, including: psychedelics, cold therapy, female pleasure, anti-aging, energy healing and psychics.

The goop lab launches on Netflix January 24, 2020.
Gwyneth Paltrow 'goop lab' trailer wants to make you feel as weird as possible

"How can we really milk the shit out of this?" Gwyneth Paltrow asks in the trailer for Netflix's the...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineJust Jared


The Goop Lab: Netflix releases first trailer for new Gwyneth Paltrow series

Launching on 24 January, the six episode season promises "orgasms" and "psychic mediums"
Independent - Published


