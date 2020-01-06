the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow trailer 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:19s - Published the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow trailer The goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow - Trailer - Netflix the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow is a six-episode series, guiding the deeply inquisitive viewer in an exploration of boundary-pushing wellness topics, including: psychedelics, cold therapy, female pleasure, anti-aging, energy healing and psychics. The goop lab launches on Netflix January 24, 2020.