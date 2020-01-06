|
Koko's roof on fire; popular venue in Camden Town, London
|
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Koko's roof on fire; popular venue in Camden Town, London
Popular venue in Camden Town, London, England, Koko, is engulfed in flames on Monday (January 6).
|
Koko's roof on fire; popular venue in Camden Town, London
Popular venue in Camden Town, London, England, Koko, is engulfed in flames on Monday (January 6).
The popular venue was known as Camden Palace from 1982 until its 2004 purchase and extensive restoration led by Oliver Bengough and Mint Entertainment.
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|About 60 firefighters tackle a blaze which set alight 30% of the roof at the venue in Camden, London.
BBC News - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources