Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Koko's roof on fire; popular venue in Camden Town, London

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Koko's roof on fire; popular venue in Camden Town, London

Koko's roof on fire; popular venue in Camden Town, London

Popular venue in Camden Town, London, England, Koko, is engulfed in flames on Monday (January 6).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Koko's roof on fire; popular venue in Camden Town, London

Popular venue in Camden Town, London, England, Koko, is engulfed in flames on Monday (January 6).

The popular venue was known as Camden Palace from 1982 until its 2004 purchase and extensive restoration led by Oliver Bengough and Mint Entertainment.



Recent related news from verified sources

Koko Camden fire: Famous music venue engulfed in flames

About 60 firefighters tackle a blaze which set alight 30% of the roof at the venue in Camden, London.
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fire crews scale adjacent buildings to tackle Koko nightclub fire [Video]Fire crews scale adjacent buildings to tackle Koko nightclub fire

Firefighters in London tackle a blaze at the famous Koko nightclub in Camden on Monday night (January 6) as well as adjacent building to contain the blaze.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:38Published

Popular music venue Koko in Camden, London, engulfed in flames [Video]Popular music venue Koko in Camden, London, engulfed in flames

The popular music venue Koko in Camden Town, London, England, is engulfed in flames on Monday (January 6). The London Fire Brigade said it was called to the scene in Camden, in north London, shortly..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.