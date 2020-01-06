Koko's roof on fire; popular venue in Camden Town, London 56 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published Koko's roof on fire; popular venue in Camden Town, London Popular venue in Camden Town, London, England, Koko, is engulfed in flames on Monday (January 6).

Koko's roof on fire; popular venue in Camden Town, London Popular venue in Camden Town, London, England, Koko, is engulfed in flames on Monday (January 6). The popular venue was known as Camden Palace from 1982 until its 2004 purchase and extensive restoration led by Oliver Bengough and Mint Entertainment.





Recent related news from verified sources Koko Camden fire: Famous music venue engulfed in flames About 60 firefighters tackle a blaze which set alight 30% of the roof at the venue in Camden, London.

