Top US General: Leaked US Letter To Iraq A 'Poorly Worded' Draft

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
A leaked letter from the U.S. military to Iraq created impressions of an imminent U.S. withdrawal.

But according to Reuters, the top US military officer says it was a poorly worded draft document meant only to underscore increased movement of forces.

Poorly worded, implies withdrawal.

That’s not what’s happening.
