Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Two children shot after throwing snowballs at passing cars, Milwaukee police say

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:51s - Published < > Embed
Two children shot after throwing snowballs at passing cars, Milwaukee police say

Two children shot after throwing snowballs at passing cars, Milwaukee police say

Two children were taken to the hospital after being shot for throwing snowballs at passing cars, Milwaukee police said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Milwaukee driver shoots children who threw snowballs at car

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A driver shot and wounded two children who threw snowballs at a car in Milwaukee,...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police still searching for suspect who shot two kids for throwing snowballs [Video]Police still searching for suspect who shot two kids for throwing snowballs

Kids throwing snowballs at passing cars led to a shooting Saturday evening on the north side of Milwaukee. Police said two of those kids are hurt and they’re still looking for the person responsible.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:48Published

Officer Recounts Rescue of Kids Who Fell Through Ice: 'It's Not in Our DNA to Watch Children Drown' [Video]Officer Recounts Rescue of Kids Who Fell Through Ice: 'It's Not in Our DNA to Watch Children Drown'

What started off as a dare between three children in Wisconsin resulted in two of them almost drowning.

Credit: WITI     Duration: 01:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.