Nearly 20 Million Acres Scorched In Australia

Nearly 20 Million Acres Scorched In Australia

Nearly 20 Million Acres Scorched In Australia

Australian states battle bush fires every year -- but little has compared to the widespread devastation of this fire season.
Rain brings some relief in Australia as fires take toll

Rain and cooler temperatures are bringing some relief Monday for communities devastated by the...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Just Jared Jr


Australia wildfires: More than half a billion animals and plants killed as glaciers turn black

Australia wildfires: More than half a billion animals and plants killed as glaciers turn blackThe wildfire crisis ravaging Australia has wreaked environmental havoc since it began in September,...
WorldNews - Published


missaraleart

🖤Deathmask's Wife🖤 RT @earth: UPDATE — Nearly 200 fires are still burning across Australia. The death toll has climbed to at least 24 people and more than 1,2… 23 minutes ago

KOAA

KOAA News5 RT @AlanRoseWX: More than 15 million acres have been scorched so far in #Australia, killing nearly 500,000 million animals. Compare that to… 40 minutes ago

AlanRoseWX

Alan Rose More than 15 million acres have been scorched so far in #Australia, killing nearly 500,000 million animals. Compare… https://t.co/Q7G871RxLh 41 minutes ago


Rain Bringing Some Relief As Crews Continue To Battle Brush Fires In Australia [Video]Rain Bringing Some Relief As Crews Continue To Battle Brush Fires In Australia

CBS news correspondent Jamie Yuccas reports nearly 20 million acres have burned, and authorities say the deadly fires could keep burning for months.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:10Published

Kim Kardashian Addresses Claims She Didn't Donate to Australia's Wildfires [Video]Kim Kardashian Addresses Claims She Didn't Donate to Australia's Wildfires

Kim Kardashian Addresses Claims She Didn't Donate to Australia's Wildfires. Kim Kardashian was one of many celebrities tweeting out about the devastating effects of the ongoing natural disaster. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:31Published

